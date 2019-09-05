Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 2,529 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,971,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,305,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,125 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,177,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,954,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after buying an additional 213,570 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,803,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

