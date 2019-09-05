WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Up 0.2%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €47.00 ($54.65) and last traded at €46.45 ($54.01), 17,148 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.35 ($53.90).

Several research firms have recently commented on WSU. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.80 ($71.86) target price on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.62 million and a PE ratio of 23.12.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

