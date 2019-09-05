Ward J. Timken, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Stock

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,660.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 496,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. Timkensteel Corp has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $258.84 million, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 2.42.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 1,012.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 179,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Timkensteel during the 1st quarter valued at $4,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

