Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $5,075,342.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,283,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 89.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 214.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

WD stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,479. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.