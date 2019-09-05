VikkyToken Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VIKKY)

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One VikkyToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and LATOKEN. VikkyToken has a market capitalization of $7,871.00 and approximately $24,825.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VikkyToken has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00218256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.01231264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00084798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About VikkyToken

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal . VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io . VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

