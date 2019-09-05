Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 7,398 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $102,906.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 127,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.02. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 0.48%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

