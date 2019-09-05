Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 126.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viacom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,179,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viacom by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Viacom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,660,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,897,000 after purchasing an additional 271,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viacom by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,310,000 after purchasing an additional 865,520 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Viacom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,081,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,775,000 after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viacom stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,423,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. Viacom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAB. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

