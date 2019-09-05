Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $8.56. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 51,075 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, major shareholder Joan B. Hall sold 57,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $625,190.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Bradley Baekgaard Fami Barbara sold 16,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $409,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,955. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 723,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 509,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 188,477 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 330,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $362.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

