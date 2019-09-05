Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 348.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vectrus during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 1,001.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vectrus by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

VEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Vectrus Inc has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $466.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million. Analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

