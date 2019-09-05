ValuEngine Upgrades Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Coherent from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Coherent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,707. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Coherent has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $191.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.56.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.61 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coherent will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 14.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth about $505,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 76.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

