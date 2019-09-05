ValuEngine Downgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Hold

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Stephens raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.42. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,777,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,697,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $70,952,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 46.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 349,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.