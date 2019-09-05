Valmont Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

VMI stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 167,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $1,028,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,214.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

