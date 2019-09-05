Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VALE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 16,361,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,564,727. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vale by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Vale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 8.1% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 16.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

