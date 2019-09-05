Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 82.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 33.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 239.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBA. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

UBA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 97,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,993. The company has a market cap of $847.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.54. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.08.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.