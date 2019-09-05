United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down to $10.68

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.68. United States Steel shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 283,302 shares trading hands.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 3.01.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,151.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in United States Steel by 139.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 178.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 5,611.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

