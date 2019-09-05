United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report earnings of $5.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.38. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $4.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $20.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.81 to $22.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

URI traded up $3.69 on Thursday, reaching $116.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,265. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $173.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.18.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,461,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 102.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 19.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

