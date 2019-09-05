United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $120.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $121.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average is $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

