Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Unilever alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $974,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 474,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Unilever has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.