Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) CEO Steven R. Becker Acquires 90,000 Shares of Stock

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) CEO Steven R. Becker purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,750,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,468. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TUES stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,492. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $230.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 111.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,549,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TUES. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tuesday Morning in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

