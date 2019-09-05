TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTMI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

TTMI traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 1,198,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,162. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.53. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $234,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $105,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

