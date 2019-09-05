Troy D. Rosser Sells 5,620 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,405.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 2,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $303.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.74 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on Computer Programs & Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1,716.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 104,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 103,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth $2,436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 218.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth $2,057,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

