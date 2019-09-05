Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,958 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 324.6% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,819,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,365 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $21,279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $14,148,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 157.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 148,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 180.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 85,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

In other news, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 76,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $9,974,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 37,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $3,688,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,782.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,407 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,000. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,141. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $147.24.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.