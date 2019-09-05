Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,468 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 4,676,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.67 and a beta of 0.53. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $54.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

