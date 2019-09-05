Trexquant Investment LP Sells 20,813 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,813 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 333,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after purchasing an additional 293,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 233,543 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 295,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 186,856 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 116,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $9,264,372.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,558,445.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 430,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $32,478,567.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,204,535.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,473,446 shares of company stock worth $430,492,687 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $83.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,627. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. Garmin’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

