Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,846 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,206,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,888,000 after buying an additional 1,739,611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,109,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408,987 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,536,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 86.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,561,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,038 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after acquiring an additional 613,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

