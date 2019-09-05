TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of TA stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,359. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.70). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

