TokenPay Price Tops $0.29 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $87,676.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002753 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001871 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00146968 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,508.26 or 0.99477199 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000498 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000411 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000476 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,433,322 coins and its circulating supply is 16,279,609 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

