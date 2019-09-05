Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Major Shareholder Ira Sochet Purchases 7,151 Shares of Stock

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $110,125.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TVTY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. 5,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,728. The company has a market cap of $850.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. Tivity Health Inc has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,517,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,831,000 after buying an additional 330,409 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,851,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,090,000 after buying an additional 4,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

