Timothy P. Walbert Sells 2,500 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,988,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy P. Walbert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Timothy P. Walbert sold 56,836 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,591,408.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Timothy P. Walbert sold 58,820 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,646,960.00.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.71. 8,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,508. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

