ThoreCoin (THR) Market Capitalization Tops $164.71 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $1,900.05 or 0.17987883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $164.71 million and approximately $220,042.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00205947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.86 or 0.01229392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

