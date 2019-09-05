The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.11. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

In related news, CFO Brian Evans sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $60,516.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,889.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $29,451.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $38,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,497,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,627,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,261,000 after buying an additional 683,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after buying an additional 250,627 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 422,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

