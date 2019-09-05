The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

ENSG stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,932 shares of company stock worth $115,948 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after buying an additional 229,895 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,857,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

