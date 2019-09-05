The Abyss (ABYSS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $341,895.00

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, The Abyss has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One The Abyss token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Hotbit, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. The Abyss has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Abyss alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.10 or 0.04406286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

The Abyss Token Profile

The Abyss is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Abyss’ official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, DDEX, BitForex, Indodax, HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.