Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.64.

A number of analysts have commented on TEX shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Terex to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $43,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $33,273. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,616 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Terex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 59,167 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,701. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Terex had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

