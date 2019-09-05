Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Shares Down 8.7%

Telson Mining Corp (CVE:TSN) shares dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 27,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Telson Mining (CVE:TSN)

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

