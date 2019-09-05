Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 126,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 10.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.96. 92,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,391. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

