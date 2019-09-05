Synovus Financial Corp Has $81,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 254.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,395,000 after buying an additional 1,024,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,655,000 after buying an additional 843,858 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after buying an additional 770,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,279,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,188,000 after buying an additional 678,935 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.99. 3,199,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,942,991.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 234,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $468,287.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 875,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,482,543.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,509. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

