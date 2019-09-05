Synovus Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,381 Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

NYSE BE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 1,213,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,374. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $517.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.56 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 539.17%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

