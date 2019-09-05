Swiss National Bank Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of FormFactor worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 4,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,231. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,104.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $147,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

