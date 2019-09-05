Swarm City Market Cap Tops $630,313.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Swarm City token can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $630,313.00 and approximately $12,610.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00213621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.01236900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017082 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

