Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stericycle.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.
SRCL stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $46.68. 511,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,463. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,318,000 after acquiring an additional 278,461 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,126,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 635,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.
Featured Article: Green Investing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.