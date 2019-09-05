State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 349,176 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 349,176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBR. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $39,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 27.7% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director Tanya S. Beder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 177,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $359,513.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,136,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,597.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBR. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE:NBR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 1,243,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,029,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.65. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -3.17%.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

