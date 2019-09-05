State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 540 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shutterstock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shutterstock by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,903,000 after buying an additional 172,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Shutterstock by 1,114.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTK traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,177. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock Inc has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $55.76.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $62,740.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

