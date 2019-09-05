State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $596,000 Stock Position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMO. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $12,947,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 239.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 242,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 171,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

CMO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 6,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,038. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.72. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

