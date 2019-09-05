Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04, 1,324 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

