Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SFM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 35,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,983. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 92,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

