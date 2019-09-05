Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Trading 7% Higher

Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) traded up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75, 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

Spin Master Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

