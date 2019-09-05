Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) Given $16.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) has received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. Speedway Motorsports’ rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Speedway Motorsports an industry rank of 195 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 285.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 29.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Speedway Motorsports stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,505. Speedway Motorsports has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $804.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

