Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00037507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.27 or 0.04365902 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.