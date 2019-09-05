SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,339 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.0% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,050,000 after buying an additional 3,416,210 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,599,000 after buying an additional 2,162,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,541,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,895,000 after buying an additional 1,331,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,787,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after buying an additional 540,473 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,456,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,417,000 after buying an additional 564,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.59. 131,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,862. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

